Two arrested for fuel theft at Kutaisi Airport

TBILISI, December 3 – Police in western Georgia have arrested two men accused of stealing industrial fuel from a construction site on the runway at Kutaisi International Airport.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, officers from the Imereti Police Department detained two 27-year-olds employed as technicians at Spenus Group, a company working on the airport’s runway construction.

Investigators say the pair had made a plan in advance and secretly siphoned off 310 liters of fuel from heavy machinery stationed on the airfield. Police pulled them over while they were driving away and searched their vehicle, recovering all of the stolen fuel as evidence.

The ministry said the theft falls under Georgia’s criminal code for group burglary involving unlawful entry into a storage or worksite. If convicted, the two could face up to seven years in prison.

Kutaisi’s David the Builder International Airport is a low-cost flight hub and the second most important airport in Georgia.

Part of the runway is currently undergoing construction work, which is why the machinery from which the fuel was taken was stationed on site.