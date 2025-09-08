(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 8 – Georgia’s controversial ‘sabotage’ case has widened, with prosecutors freezing the bank accounts of 12 non-governmental organizations (NGOs), up from seven when the probe first began.

The groups are accused of aiding last year’s post-election protests, which spiraled into street clashes in Tbilisi.

Officials now say evidence shows that some NGOs purchased gas masks, goggles, and pepper spray, arguing it is proof that they supported the riots logistically. Prosecutor Lasha Kotrikadze argued these acquisitions indicate that activists were “preparing for violent scenarios.” NGO leaders argue the equipment was bought to protect staff who were monitoring rallies where police used tear gas and force.

Civil society leaders fiercely reject the allegations, calling the case a politically driven attempt to neuter watchdogs ahead of local elections October 4. Tamta Mikeladze of the Social Justice Center said the probe aims to “practically kill civil society in Georgia” by freezing funds. Transparency International Georgia also blasted the move as “absolutely illegal,” accusing the ruling Georgian Dream party of weaponizing state institutions against critics.

The widening crackdown highlights the growing mistrust between Georgia’s government and the foreign-funded NGOs, which have played a key role in monitoring elections and pushing for human rights. Authorities portray the foreign-funded NGOs as agents of destabilization directed from abroad.

The case takes place against the background of inflammatory rhetoric by the largest opposition party United National Movement openly discussing and urging a ‘peaceful revolution‘ on Election Day, October 4. UNM achieved government power in 2003 through the peaceful Rose Revolution.