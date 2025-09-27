Over 400 caught in illegal hunting in Georgia

TBILISI, September 27 – Georgia’s environmental authorities say they have uncovered 414 cases of illegal hunting since the start of the hunting season just one month ago.

The country’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture reported that the bulk of violations were recorded in Samegrelo–Upper Svaneti, a western region known for its forests and wetlands, where 147 cases were registered. Other hotspots included Imereti (48 cases), Guria (44), Adjara (40), and Kvemo Kartli (40).

Smaller but still significant numbers were logged across the country: 36 violations in Shida Kartli, 29 in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, 18 in Samtskhe-Javakheti, 8 in Kakheti, and 2 in the mountainous Racha-Lechkhumi–Kvemo Svaneti region.

The Environmental Supervision Department, which carried out the monitoring, has been stepping up enforcement in response to widespread concerns about declining wildlife populations. Illegal hunting has long been a sensitive issue in Georgia, where protected species and habitats face mounting pressure from poachers.

The ministry stressed that violators face legal consequences, though it did not specify how many of the latest cases had led to fines or prosecutions. Officials argue that tighter enforcement is needed to protect biodiversity while ensuring hunting takes place within regulated limits.