Georgia finalizes voter list for October 4 local elections

TBILISI, September 27 – Georgia’s election administration has completed the country’s unified voter list ahead of the crucial October 4 municipal elections, Central Election Commission (CEC) spokesperson Natia Ioseliani announced Friday.

According to the CEC, a total of 3,513,818 citizens are eligible to vote. Of these, 3,130,348 will cast ballots using electronic technologies, while 777 polling stations will rely on traditional paper methods. Another 2,284 stations will use electronic voting. Ten special polling stations have also been set up inside penitentiary institutions.

This year’s election marks a milestone for Georgia’s youth, with around 47,000 first-time voters gaining the right to participate. Meanwhile, 60,754 voters have requested the use of mobile ballot boxes due to health or mobility issues.

The CEC stressed that the unified list was drawn up using data from multiple government agencies and cross-checked with input from voters themselves. Since August, voters have reviewed their data online more than 600,000 times, with thousands more using quick payment terminals.

The finalized list is now publicly accessible on the CEC’s website. Registered political parties and accredited observer organizations also have access to a version of the voter roll prepared for transparency, in line with Georgian law and international standards.

Voters lists have historically been a contentious issue during elections due to the potential for fraud, but after the Saakashvili regime lost power in 2012 and Georgia began conducting censuses again, accuracy has improved.