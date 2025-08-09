(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 9 – An opposition party in Georgia says an abandoned airport in the village of Meria, near Ozurgeti, could help develop the country’s economy if it were brought back into operation.

The party Lelo – For a Strong Georgia says the site was once meant to be restored as an international airport able to take in planes of all sizes, even in bad weather. But the plan never got off the ground, and today the place is mostly empty, with just a crumbling runway left behind.

Party leaders visited the site this week, walked around the abandoned facility, and talked with locals about what could be done to fix it. They believe reopening the airport could help the region by creating jobs, boosting tourism, and making travel easier.

The ruling Georgian Dream party hasn’t answered this latest criticism. In the past, officials have said projects like this sometimes get shelved because of limited budgets or due to other priorities, such as improving roads, schools, and hospitals.