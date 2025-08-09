Heavy rain causes flooded streets in Batumi

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 9 – Heavy rainfall in Georgia’s Black Sea coastal city of Batumi caused flooding across several neighborhoods.

According to city officials, multiple streets, residential courtyards, basements, and ground-floor apartments were inundated. Municipal crews working jointly with utility companies began pumping out floodwater soon after the rain subsided.

Drainage systems and sea outflow channels are being cleared to prevent further flooding, while municipal transport services, which were disrupted during the storm, have returned to normal.

Electricity has been restored to most of the city, though around 70 customers remain without power as repair work continues, Interpressnews reports.

The flooding also affected water supply in some areas due to increased sediment levels in local rivers, and although cleanup work continues, several neighborhoods are still without tap water.

Batumi often sees heavy rain during the late summer months. Officials warned residents to stay alert as there could be further disruptions.