Only 8% of Georgia’s cars are insured

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 31 – New figures show that just 8 percent of vehicles in Georgia are covered by insurance.

As of June 30, 2025, 146,271 land vehicles (excluding trains) were insured, up from 133,540 in the first half of 2024 and 121,512 in 2023. Despite steady growth, most cars in the country still remain uninsured.

In the first six months of this year, Georgian insurance companies collected 156 million lari (about USD 57 million) from vehicle policies. TBC Insurance leads the market with 40.1 million lari in premiums, giving it a 26% share. The companies Aldagi and GPI follow in second and third place.

Car insurance is not mandatory in Georgia.