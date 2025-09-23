NGOs and media sue Georgia in Strasbourg for controversial law

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 23 – Civil society and media groups in Georgia have escalated their battle against the so-called “Russian law” to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), filing several cases based on an argument that the legislation violates democratic freedoms.

16 media outlets, 120 NGOs, and four individuals filed their joint complaint on October 17, 2024, according to a statement by the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA), cited by Interpressnews. The cases were initiated with lightening speed, and have now moved to the stage after which Strasbourg judges have received the Georgian government’s initial response. The Ministry of Justice argues the law does not violate the European Convention on Human Rights.

At issue is the controversial law, modeled by critics on Russia’s “foreign agents” legislation, which imposes sweeping restrictions on NGOs and independent media. Complainants say it breaches multiple rights guaranteed by the European Convention on Human Rights, including freedom of association (Article 11), freedom of expression (Article 10), the right to privacy (Article 8), and protection against discrimination (Article 14). They also argue it undermines the right to an effective remedy (Article 13) and misuses restrictions under Article 18.

The ECHR has accepted the case on all counts and may grant it “significant impact” status — a label reserved for matters involving systemic human rights concerns. International weight is already evident: eight international coalitions, including Amnesty International and the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission, have joined as third parties.

GYLA says the Ministry of Justice withheld key information from the court about related laws, such as new rules on grants and the adoption of a Georgian version of FARA, which extend restrictions on civil society. The statement further points to recent freezing of bank accounts of several of the most high profile groups.