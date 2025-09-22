Moldova arrests 74 in alleged Russian-backed election plot

TBILISI, September 22 – Police in Moldova say they have detained 74 people accused of preparing violent unrest during the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections, after raids around the country.

According to the Moldovan National Police, officers carried out 250 searches on September 22, just days before the vote scheduled for September 28. Authorities allege the suspects had traveled to Serbia for training and were preparing to disrupt the election process.

Victor Furtună, head of Moldova’s Organized Crime Prosecutor’s Office, said the group had been paid around 400 euros each and taught how to handle firearms. Police added that most of their instructors were Russian citizens, and claimed Russian security services were behind the operation.

During the raids, investigators seized weapons, ammunition, passports, and other evidence. Officials said the case highlights the risk of foreign interference as Moldova heads to the polls in a tense political climate.