Jailed Georgian journalist nominated for Sakharov Prize

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 23 – A Georgian journalist facing trial has been nominated for the European Parliament’s top human rights award.

Mzia Amaghlobeli, founder of the independent news outlets Netgazeti and Batumelebi, was put forward for the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought at a joint session of the European Parliament’s foreign affairs and development committees, together with its human rights subcommittee.

The nomination was submitted by Lithuanian lawmaker Rasa Juknevičienė and supported by 60 other members of the European Parliament. Lawmakers presented video footage alongside the nomination that showed police dispersing pro-European demonstrations in Georgia and scenes from Amaghlobeli’s court hearings.

Amaghlobeli is among eight candidates for the 2024 Sakharov Prize. The award, created by the European Parliament in 1988, is presented annually to individuals or groups who have made outstanding contributions in defending human rights, protecting fundamental freedoms, promoting democracy and the rule of law, upholding international law, or advocating for minority rights.

The Sakharov Prize is regarded as the European Union’s highest human rights honor and the winner is selected by the European Parliament. Past laureates include South African leader Nelson Mandela, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, and Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.