New rules toughen exams for heavy vehicle drivers in Georgia

TBILISI, October 1 – Georgia has introduced tougher requirements for drivers seeking licenses to operate large vehicles with trailers.

As of October 1, candidates applying for CE and DE categories, covering heavy trucks and buses with trailers, as well as the C1E and D1E subcategories, must pass a new two-stage practical exam. Holders of regular category B licenses for normal cars are not impacted by the change.

According to the country’s Service Agency, the first stage takes place on a closed training ground, where candidates demonstrate their ability to handle the vehicle under controlled conditions. The second stage is carried out in real traffic, following official test routes approved by an order of the Minister of Internal Affairs.

Previously, the driving test for these categories did not have a two-step structure, and candidates were assessed in a single exam. Authorities say the new system is intended to ensure drivers of larger vehicles are properly prepared for both technical maneuvers and real-life road conditions.