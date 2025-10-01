Georgia enforces stricter residency rules for foreign nationals

TBILISI, October 1 – Georgia has introduced stricter rules for foreigners who violate the country’s residency and immigration laws. The new measures take effect from today.

Under the changes, foreigners who overstay their permitted period face fines ranging from 1,000 to 3,000 lari (about 350 to 1,050 US dollars) and will be banned from re-entering Georgia for a set time. The Criminal Code has also been amended to make deportation easier for foreigners who commit crimes on Georgian territory.

The law clarifies that deportation and re-entry bans will not be enforced if extradition proceedings are underway, except in cases where the deportation would return the foreign national to the same state requesting extradition.

The new rules are aimed at streamlining deportation procedures while increasing penalties for immigration violations.