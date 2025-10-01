Bomb threat forces new evacuation of Tbilisi City Court

TBILISI, October 1 – Tbilisi City Court was evacuated on Tuesday after a bomb threat was phoned in, halting all hearings and sealing off the main entrance.

Police and emergency services quickly arrived at the scene, according to local reports. Proceedings in every courtroom were suspended as officers moved staff, lawyers, and visitors outside the building.

Some lawyers exiting the courthouse told reporters they linked the disruption to the ongoing trial of Gela Udilauri, a defendant charged in connection with the killing of Levan Jangveladze. The hearing had been on a break when the bomb alert was received.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that the city’s main courthouse has faced such a scare. On September 24, the same building was also evacuated following a bomb threat, though it was later cleared and reopened the same day.