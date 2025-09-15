New data shows third of Georgian kids rely on state aid

TBILISI – September 15 – Child poverty in Georgia has reached alarming levels, with new figures showing that one in three children lives below the poverty line.

According to the country’s Social Service Agency, 278,628 children aged 0 to 18 were receiving subsistence allowance as of August 2025. Georgia’s official statistics list 880,633 people in that age group, meaning roughly a third of the country’s children are classified as living in poverty, BPN reports.

The problem is not new. A few years ago, about one in five children lived in absolute poverty, but the rate has since worsened despite government programs designed to reduce hardship.

Overall poverty figures tell a similar story. In August, 708,764 people across the country were receiving subsistence allowance. Of these, 465,570 relied solely on that benefit, while another 243,194 were also enrolled in a government employment support program that guarantees them “socially vulnerable” status for four years.