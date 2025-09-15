Nearly 2,500 trailers stuck at Russia-Georgia border crossing

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 15 – Authorities in Russia’s North Ossetia region are preparing to declare a state of emergency after a record number of freight trucks jammed the main crossing into Georgia.

Regional deputy prime minister Irbek Tomaev told Russian media that nearly 2,500 trucks are currently registered in an online queue to pass through the Upper Lars checkpoint, the only land crossing between Russia and Georgia used for cargo traffic. Around 900 trucks are waiting directly on North Ossetian territory, while another 530 are parked in specially designated lots.

“We consider it reasonable to hold an emergency commission meeting, where a decision will be made to introduce a state of emergency so the buildup of trucks on North Ossetian territory can be controlled,” Tomaev said. He added that the measures would remain in place “until the situation is normalized.”

Traffic through the crossing has surged in recent days. In the past week alone, about 27,500 vehicles and nearly 74,000 people passed through Upper Lars, according to official figures.

Starting October 1, Russia’s customs service in the North Caucasus will roll out a booking system requiring truck drivers to reserve a date and time slot before approaching the terminal. Reservations will be made through the state electronic system for shipping documents, with coordination handled by RosgranStroy, an agency under the transport ministry.

The Upper Lars crossing connects Vladikavkaz in Russia’s North Ossetia with Tbilisi, Georgia, and is a key lifeline for trade across the Caucasus.