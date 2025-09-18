Georgia scores among world’s safest nations in new survey

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 18 – Georgia has been ranked 17th in the world for crime control, scoring 92 out of 100 in a new rule of law survey released by the European Commission and carried out by the World Justice Project.

According to Georgia’s ruling party, the country’s performance puts it ahead of six of the G7 nations, all except Japan, as well as 24 EU and NATO member states. The list of countries trailing Georgia includes the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

Norway leads Europe in crime control, while Singapore tops the global ranking. At the other end of the scale, Mexico and Venezuela are listed among the weakest in terms of safety and criminal justice.

The index measures both the actual prevalence of crime and the general perception of safety among citizens. The World Justice Project, which runs the global survey, is headquartered in the United States.