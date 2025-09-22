Borders stay shut as Azerbaijan prolongs Covid-era regime

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 22 – Azerbaijan has extended its special quarantine regime, keeping land borders closed until January 1, 2026, despite the World Health Organization declaring the global COVID emergency over last year.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed the latest decision, which prolongs measures that were due to expire on October 1, 2025. According to government statements carried by Trend, the restrictions remain in place “as long as necessary” to prevent the spread of infection.

Azerbaijan first sealed its land frontiers in spring 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and has renewed the closure repeatedly ever since. The move means that entry into the country is still only possible by air. Foreign nationals and stateless persons, however, are allowed to leave Azerbaijan by land.

The government has not provided a timeline for reopening, saying public health remains the priority. Neighboring countries, including Georgia and Armenia, lifted most pandemic-era border restrictions long ago, but Baku has stood firm in maintaining the closures.