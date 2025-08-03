German ambassador accused of breaching protocol

Germany’s Ambassador to Georgia, Peter Fischer. (Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 3 – Georgia’s ruling party leaders have accused Germany’s ambassador of violating diplomatic protocol by living in a property owned by the family of an opposition politician.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Parliament’s First Vice Speaker Gia Volski, have both validated claims in local media that the ambassador’s residence is an informal rental arrangement and is owned by the family of a prominent opposition figure.

Ambassador Peter Fischer is reportedly renting a property owned by the family of Mamuka Khazaradze, a banker-turned-politician and co-founder of the opposition party Lelo.

Both PM Kobakhidze and Vice Speaker Volski claim the arrangement constitutes a breach of diplomatic and political etiquette. They argue it raises ethical concerns, particularly as the ambassador was seen attending events involving the opposition. Volski called it “political corruption,” suggesting the financial relationship may influence diplomatic behavior. He also hinted at possible tax evasion by Khazaradze’s family.

Prime Minister Kobakhidze criticized what he sees as a wider erosion of values in European diplomacy, framing the incident as part of a trend of foreign interference.

At publication time, neither the ambassador nor the German embassy has publicly responded to the accusations. Grigol Gegelia, one of the public figures in Lelo, defended Fischer on August 2, calling the campaign against him “primitive propaganda” and asserting that there is a proper rental contract. Gegelia added that Khazaradze’s family and businesses have paid substantial taxes over the years.