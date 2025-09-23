MDs demand Georgia’s hospitals must return to state control

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 23 – Medical experts in Georgia argue that the dominance of private companies has hurt the quality of care. Business leaders insist government run hospitals are unnecessary.

Healthcare specialists say Georgia’s system has been in crisis for years, forcing many patients to seek treatment abroad. Private investors own most of the country’s hospitals, leaving only a handful of state-run clinics. Critics argue this has turned patients into “clients,” prioritizing profits over care.

Marina Beradze, a healthcare expert, told Rezonansi that in developed countries more than 80% of hospitals are state-owned, and public facilities play a crucial role in training young doctors. In Georgia, she said, the collapse of the “100 new hospitals” project led to the mass transfer of state clinics to private companies. “Almost every clinic is private now. Patients, doctors, and nurses are all dissatisfied,” Beradze said.

Revaz Karanadze, another specialist, was equally critical. He noted that more than half of Georgia’s hospitals are owned by Georgia’s Bank through its EVEX chain. “Nurses are leaving the country en masse to work as caregivers abroad. Those who remain often juggle three or four jobs but still can’t earn enough,” he said. Karanadze argued privatization delivered modern buildings but little improvement in staff training or medical outcomes.

On the other side, private sector leaders see things differently. Paata Kurtanidze, founder of the Aversi healthcare network, argued the state should not build or equip hospitals at all. “Why should the government spend hundreds of millions if private investors are ready to do it?” he said. Kurtanidze suggested the state should act only as a regulator, setting prices, granting licenses, and monitoring quality.