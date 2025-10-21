Is Georgia’s tourism boom built on misleading numbers?

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 21 – Georgia’s tourism revenue rose 6.5% in the third quarter of 2025, reaching USD 1.67 billion, according to the country’s central bank. But behind the headline figure lies a growing distortion: many of the biggest spenders are no longer tourists at all, BPN reports.

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) reported that 28.1%, or nearly one in four, Russians currently in Georgia now qualify as residents under international accounting rules. The same applies to 22.7% of Belarusians and 20.3% of Ukrainians. In practice, this means they have lived in the country for more than a year or intend to do so, and their spending is therefore excluded from Georgia’s official tourism income under IMF methodology.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Georgia has become a key destination for citizens of Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus seeking stability, safety, or simply a place to live and work outside their home countries. Many have opened businesses, rented long-term housing, or joined Georgia’s rapidly growing tech and service sectors.

Even so, the inflow of long-term visitors continues to shape Georgia’s economy, and complicate its statistics. Russians remain the single largest source of tourism-related spending, contributing USD 252.2 million in the last quarter alone, despite a 14.2% drop from a year earlier.

Spending by Ukrainian visitors rose 5.6% to USD 44.9 million, while expenditures by Belarusians fell 5.3% to $36.9 million.

Overall, Georgia’s tourism income continues to climb year-on-year, but the new figures from the National Bank may indicate that the growth trend stems from misinterpretation, given that much of the recent consumption comes from de facto residents rather than short-term travelers.