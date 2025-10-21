Man found dead on roadside after suspected hit-and-run

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 21 – Police in eastern Georgia have opened an investigation after a 34-year-old man was found dead near the village of Kardenakhi, in the Gurjaani municipality of Kakheti region.

According to local residents, the man’s body was discovered along the Bakurtiskhe–Gurjaani bypass road. His car was found abandoned nearby.

Locals are discussing whether the victim had been out exercising when he was struck by a passing vehicle. The driver reportedly fled the scene. The man had been missing since October 20, and his relatives had been searching for him for more than a day before the body was found.

Police have launched a criminal investigation.