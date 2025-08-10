(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 10 – Heavy rain has triggered landslides in the Khelvachauri municipality of western Georgia, forcing the temporary evacuation of 15 families from their homes.

Local authorities said the evacuation was done for reasons of safety, as unstable ground near houses was posing a serious risk.

The downpour flooded both main and local roads, with cleanup crews working all day using heavy machinery to clear debris. Several neighborhoods were also cut off from basic services. Parts of Akhalsopeli, Makhinjauri, and Sharabidzeebi lost drinking water due to damage at water treatment facilities, while in the village of Erge, around 40 households remain without electricity. Power has been restored to 20 other customers, and repairs for the rest are expected soon.

As municipal and emergency services work jointly on repairing the damaged infrastructure, the region remains on alert in case of further rainfall. Georgia’s mountainous terrain often sees intense storm during summer, making communities like Khelvachauri particularly vulnerable to landslides and flooding.

The evacuated families are expected to return home once authorities are confident the danger has passed.