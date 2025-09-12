Guides warn Georgia risks becoming a ‘cheap destination’

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 12 – Georgia’s tourism industry is seeing more visitors this year, but guides warn the change in who is coming could hurt the country’s earnings.

“There are tourists in terms of numbers, but the share of solvent tourists has sharply decreased,” guide Aleksandre Giorgidze told BPN. He said arrivals from Asia have grown, while visitors from traditional European markets such as Poland and Germany have dropped. According to him, Asian tourists tend to spend less money, which reduces overall income for the sector.

Giorgidze noted a small increase from Italy, Spain and France, crediting Georgian athletes for promoting the country abroad. But he said the decline in higher-spending visitors from Central Europe leaves the industry vulnerable.

Another concern is overcrowding in a few popular destinations. Giorgidze described scenes of “overcrowding” in places such as Martvili Canyon, Borjomi and Kazbegi, while mountain resorts that once attracted travelers from wealthier countries struggled this summer, particularly in June and July.

Guides and tourism workers warn that if trends continue, Georgia risks becoming what is known as a ‘cheap destination.’