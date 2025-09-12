Truck restrictions in Tbilisi spark complaints from distributors

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 12 – Georgia’s distributors are pushing back against new rules that limit the movement of large trucks in Tbilisi during peak hours, warning that the measures are driving up costs and complicating deliveries.

Lasha Rijamadze, president of the country’s Association of Distributors, told Business Press News that companies face major difficulties since the city government enforced the ban on January 1, 2025. He said the restrictions on M3, N2 and N3 category vehicles in certain parts of the capital between 8:00–11:00 in the morning and 17:00–20:00 in the evening create problems, especially during holidays or traffic jams.

According to Rijamadze, even a short delay in leaving a restricted zone can lead to a fine of 3,000 lari (around USD 1,100). He said firms cannot simply stop trucks in the middle of the street to wait out the ban, and the lack of parking spaces in the city adds further strain.

Officials say fines for violating the truck restrictions start at 1,000 lari and rise to 3,000 lari for repeat offenses.

Rijamadze warned that in some cases, it is “impossible to deliver products to certain facilities without being fined,” adding that the costs end up reflected in consumer prices.