(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 12 – Sales of Georgian sparkling wine in Russia fell in the first seven months of 2025, according to figures published by the Russian business daily Kommersant.

Between January and July, Russia imported 28,800 decaliters of sparkling wine from Georgia, totaling about 288,000 liters. That was a 3.8 percent drop compared to the same period last year. Georgia’s share of the Russian sparkling wine market now stands at just 0.24 percent, ranking it seventh among foreign suppliers.

Neighboring Abkhazia, which Russia recognizes as independent but which Georgia considers occupied territory, also appeared on the list. Sales of Abkhaz sparkling wine in Russia fell by nearly half, down 49.5 percent to 11,800 decaliters, leaving Abkhazia in tenth place with a 0.1 percent share.

Armenia was the only South Caucasus neighbor to increase exports, selling 34,800 decaliters of sparkling wine to Russia from January to July, up 11.2 percent year on year. That gave Armenia a 0.29 percent share, placing it fifth among foreign suppliers.

European producers saw steeper declines. Italian sparkling wine sales to Russia dropped 16 percent to 2.6 million decaliters, though Italy still dominates the import market with a 21.6 percent share. France sold 346,000 decaliters, down 24.4 percent, while Spain’s sales fell 33.7 percent to 225,100 decaliters. Portugal’s exports plummeted by more than half.

Despite these shifts, Russian producers hold the overwhelming majority, with domestic sparkling wine accounting for 71.6 percent of the market, or 8.5 million decaliters in the same period.