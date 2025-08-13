Georgia’s foreign trade turnover up 10.3% year on year

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 13 – Georgia’s foreign trade turnover reached USD 14.15 billion between January and July 2025, up 10.3% from the same period last year, according to the National Statistics Office.

Exports totaled USD 3.84 billion, an increase of 8.9%, while imports rose 10.8% to $10.31 billion. The trade deficit stood at USD 6.47 billion, about 45.7% of total turnover.

The figures highlight Georgia’s growing trade activity but also its continued reliance on imports, a long-standing feature of the country’s economy. Supporters of trade growth point to expanding market links, while critics note that a widening deficit can leave the economy vulnerable to external shocks.