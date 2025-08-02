Police employee among three arrested for drug offenses in Georgia

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 2 – One of three persons arrested in Georgia on drugs charges is an employee of the police, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The arrests followed a series of operational and investigative actions by the ministry’s internal inspection unit.

One of those detained is an inspector with the police department’s cash transit division in Tbilisi. Authorities allege he unlawfully acquired the drug buprenorphine from another individual, who had received it from a third person without compensation.

During a search, police reportedly found buprenorphine in the inspector’s possession. Additional searches of the suspects’ homes uncovered marijuana and a single live round for a revolver.

The case is being investigated under articles of Georgia’s criminal code covering illegal drug possession, non-commercial drug transfer, and unlawful possession of ammunition. Convictions under these charges carry potential prison sentences of 10 to 15 years.