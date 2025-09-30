Georgian apple exports jump 65 percent

TBILISI, September 30 – Georgia’s apple exports have shot up this season, with both volume and value climbing sharply, according to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture.

Between August 1 and September 28, the country exported 906 tons of apples worth USD 698,000. That’s a 65% jump in volume, 356 tons more than last year, and a 105% increase in export value.

The average export price hit USD 0.77 per kilo, 24% higher than the same period in 2024. Officials say the price rise reflects stronger demand as well as a shift in export markets.

Russia remained the top buyer, taking 697 tons, or 77% of total exports. Belarus imported 150 tons, while Turkey bought 59 tons.

Apple farming is a key sector for Georgia’s rural regions, where agriculture remains a major source of employment. While Russia has traditionally dominated as the main export destination for Georgian produce, farmers have increasingly sought to diversify their markets in recent years.