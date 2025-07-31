Georgia’s strong economic growth not benefiting the broader population

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, July 31 – Georgia’s economy continues to expand, with official statistics reporting 6.3% growth in June 2025 and an average 8.3% increase over the first half of the year. International forecasts suggest Georgia remains one of the fastest-growing economies in the region, outperforming global averages by a significant margin.

Yet despite the positive data, many Georgians say they have not felt the benefits. Economists note that while the growth rate appears strong, it stems from a relatively small economic base. “The population doesn’t feel economic growth,” economist Irakli Makalatia told Resonansi. “It’s not because the percentage is small, but because the economy itself is small.”

According to Makalatia, increases in GDP don’t automatically translate to better living standards. He argues that rising incomes and business development must come first to produce meaningful economic growth, not the other way around.

Statistical analyst Soso Archvadze echoed this view, noting that while certain sectors like tourism and exports are performing well, many people remain excluded from these gains. “We need more jobs to improve the link between economic growth and people’s well-being,” Archvadze said.

He added that although Georgia’s trade and tourism figures have improved since the pandemic, many households still rely heavily on state support due to limited employment opportunities. For the broader population, the reality remains modest despite the macroeconomic momentum.

