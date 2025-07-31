Georgia’s ruling GD party officially nominates Kaladze as candidate for Tbilisi mayor

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, July 31 – Georgia’s ruling party, Georgian Dream, has officially nominated incumbent mayor Kakha Kaladze for a third term in the upcoming municipal elections.

The announcement was made during a high-profile campaign launch event in Mtatsminda Park in the capital attended by senior party leaders including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Georgian Dream (GD) founder Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Kaladze, a former professional footballer who played for AC Milan and captained Georgia’s national team, has served as mayor since 2017. GD’s leadership described him as a “true champion” and praised his leadership. “He is our team’s outstanding leader, the most successful mayor in Tbilisi’s history,” said Prime Minister Kobakhidze. “He is a champion politician, a champion manager, and a champion patriot.”

Kobakhidze added that Kaladze had brought “top-level victories” to Georgia and pledged further development across every district of the capital. “A more beautiful, greener, and better-organized city – this is what our beloved capital and each Tbilisi resident needs most, and this is exactly what Kakha Kaladze can deliver best.”

However, the nomination was immediately criticized by opposition party Lelo–Strong Georgia. General Secretary Irakli Kupradze accused Kaladze of widespread mismanagement and failing to fulfill his promises, portraying him as “the most corrupt mayor in the city’s history” under whose leadership, Tbilisi has seen rising poverty, social despair, and uncontrolled urban development.

“There are many accusations and questions surrounding him,” Kupradze said, warning against re-electing a figure he called “a pro-Russian mayor” in a “pro-European city.”

Kaladze has denied corruption allegations, and no formal charges have been brought. He has mostly stayed out of the political confrontations of the last year, but at times locked horns with the opposition, such as defending the controversial “Russian” laws targeting NGOs.