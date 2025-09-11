Georgia’s president reacts to Charlie Kirk assassination

President of the country Georgia, Mikheil Kavelashvili. (Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 11 – Mikheil Kavelashvili has used social media to comment on the reported killing of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk, describing it as politically motivated.

Kavelashvili wrote that Kirk’s death was “horrifying” and directly linked to his outspoken conservative views, criticism of liberal ideology, and opposition to LGBT rights. He called Kirk “another victim of liberal fascism” and condemned what he described as cynical reactions from liberal circles.

“Every person who encourages violence, persecutes unacceptable opinions, and seeks to impose and spread a distorted ideology is complicit in Charlie Kirk’s murder,” Kavelashvili wrote, adding condolences to Kirk’s family and friends.