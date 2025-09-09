Enguri hydropower plant. (Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 9 – Talk of giant hydropower plants in Georgia has all but vanished. Projects once hailed as key to the country’s energy future have stalled, investors have pulled out, and officials now speak cautiously about how to move forward.

Experts warn that Georgia’s energy sector is stuck. Years of protests against dams, combined with shifts in state energy policy, have left major schemes frozen. Anzor Chitanava, a veteran energy specialist, said no project should go ahead without the government’s direct role and leadership. He pointed to unfinished or rejected mega-projects like Nenskra, Namakhvani, and Khudoni, arguing they remain crucial if Georgia is to cut reliance on imported electricity.

“Without public support nothing will succeed,” Chitanava told Rezonansi, stressing that past dams such as Enguri and Zemo Avchala (Zahesi) not only generated power but also delivered housing, schools, and hospitals to local communities.

The government seems to be weighing its next move. Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili recently met with renewable energy representatives, and industry leaders say the state may take on dam construction itself if private investors do not appear soon. Maia Melikidze, head of the Renewable Energy Development Association, said the state could direct “several tens of millions” of saved budget funds toward large hydropower projects.

Specialists left the meeting with renewed optimism. Energy expert Gia Arabidze said he saw “real ways” forward in tackling stalled permits and ensuring better oversight. He added that separate talks on hydropower are planned.