(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 17 – Leaders of Georgia’s biggest opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM), met in Washington with U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson today to renew efforts to lobby for the MEGOBARI Act, a sanctions bill targeting ruling-party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili.

UNM chair Tina Bokuchava, secretary general Petre Tsiskarishvili, and senior figure Levan Sanikidze launched their visit with the meeting, according to the party’s press office. Bokuchava dismissed government claims that the bill has lost momentum in Congress, insisting that debate is active in both chambers and that lawmakers are weighing whether to attach it to the annual U.S. Defense Authorization Act.

She argued the act could pave the way for “personal sanctions” on Ivanishvili. In comments released by the party, Bokuchava recalled Ivanishvili’s past disputes with former U.S. president Donald Trump, saying they highlight why Washington should not trust him.

Tsiskarishvili stressed that it was crucial for U.S. partners to know there are political forces in Georgia capable of leading the country out of crisis and restoring “strategic partnership” with the United States.

The MEGOBARI Act, introduced by U.S. lawmakers earlier this year, remains held up in the Senate. Reports from Washington note that Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) has blocked it from advancing.