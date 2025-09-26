Georgian regulator forces utilities to pay back customers

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 26 – Georgia’s National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission (GNERC) has ordered utility companies to compensate customers nearly 473,000 lari (about USD 175,000) for unfair charges and service violations in August and September 2025.

According to the regulator, the payouts cover electricity, natural gas, and water users who had lodged complaints. Issues included wrongful billing, outdated debts, delays in connecting households to distribution networks, and breaches of service deadlines.

The commission reminded consumers they can challenge suspected violations by contacting GNERC’s Disputes and Services Management Department. Complaints can be submitted through the regulator’s call center (16 216), its official Facebook page, electronic forms, or via the Justice House service centers.

GNERC regularly intervenes when utility companies fail to meet obligations, aiming to protect consumers in sectors often marked by disputes over billing and service quality.