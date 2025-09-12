Wizz Air pulls out of Vienna, cuts Georgia route

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 12 – Wizz Air says it will close its base in Vienna, ending all flights from the Austrian capital by March 2026.

The Hungarian budget carrier announced that the shutdown will happen in two stages. From October 26, 2025, two aircraft will be withdrawn and flights to Bilbao and London Gatwick will stop. On March 15, 2026, the remaining three aircraft and all other Vienna routes will also be suspended.

The company said the phased approach is designed to minimize disruption for passengers and staff. Wizz Air explained the decision by pointing to rising operating costs in Austria, including a national flight tax not applied in neighboring Hungary and Slovakia, BMP reports. Executives said the Vienna base, opened in 2018 with five Airbus A321neo planes serving 28 routes in 20 countries, had become unsustainable under the airline’s ultra-low-cost model.

As part of the closure, Wizz Air will also scrap its Vienna–Kutaisi route linking Austria with Georgia’s third-largest city. No exact date has been given, but the flight remains available for booking until October 2025.

Lasha Berekashvili, head of the Association of Young Guides, told local media the loss would be “a big blow” for Kutaisi and the surrounding Imereti region, calling the route vital for both outbound Georgian travelers and inbound tourism.