(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 18 – Georgia’s political scene was thrown into turmoil on Friday after law enforcement agencies carried out simultaneous searches at 22 locations across the country, including the homes of former Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, former State Security Service head Grigol Liluashvili, and former Chief Prosecutor Otar Partskhaladze.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, police seized large sums of cash and electronic devices during the operation, which began early Friday morning and involved dozens of officers. The ministry has not disclosed the exact legal basis for the investigation or clarified what status the former officials hold in the case. No arrests or summons for questioning have been announced.

Members of the ruling Georgian Dream party insist the raids are part of a wider anti-corruption effort, while the opposition claims the searches are politically motivated and intended to link former senior officials to the failed October 4 “revolution attempt”, which the government described as an effort to storm the presidential palace.

Opposition MP Ana Tsitlidze told Business Press News the government is trying to “portray Garibashvili and Liluashvili as traitors” to justify turning on its own.

In response, ruling party lawmaker Gia Volski said the investigation demonstrates that “no one is untouchable,” even among Georgia’s political elite. “If evidence shows crimes were committed, there will be no leniency,” he said, adding that the party remains committed to “fighting corruption without exceptions.”

Political analysts Rezonansi spoke to offered different interpretations. Commentator Petre Mamradze said the probe shows a turning point inside the ruling party, with “no immunity left for anyone.” He argued that clearing out corrupt or controversial figures could “restore public trust.”

Analyst Davit Zurabishvili, however, described the operation as part of a typical “power struggle within authoritarian systems,” where rival factions periodically purge one another.

The searches follow the recent arrest of former Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze on corruption charges, adding to speculation that Georgian Dream is undergoing an internal shake-up.

Zurabishvili predicted the move could cause long-term cracks in the ruling party, even if it has little short-term impact. Mamradze, by contrast, said the purge could boost support among Georgian Dream’s base, provided “leaders present the truth convincingly.”