Paata Burchuladze. (Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 6 – Prosecutors in Georgia have formally charged five opposition figures over their alleged role in organizing the October 4 protest in Tbilisi that authorities describe as an attempt to violently overthrow the government.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the charges were presented Monday morning to opera singer and civic activist Paata Burchuladze, Murtaz Zodelava, Irakli Nadiradze of the United National Movement, Paata Manjgaladze from Strategy Aghmashenebeli, and Colonel Lasha Beridze. All five were detained on October 5.

The Interior Ministry said the men are accused of “calling for the violent change of the constitutional order or overthrow of state authority,” as well as organizing, leading, and participating in group violence. The offenses carry prison sentences of up to nine years under Georgia’s Criminal Code.

The detainees were part of the organizing committee for the October 4 rally on Rustaveli Avenue, branded by its organizers as a “peaceful revolution.” The demonstration turned violent after some protesters clashed with police near the presidential residence. The government said 25 police officers were injured, while opposition leaders accused security forces of excessive force.

The investigation is being conducted under Articles 317, 222, 225, and 187 of the Criminal Code, which cover incitement to overthrow constitutional order, organization of violent acts, and related offenses.