Murtaz Zodelava, one of the five alleged organizers. (Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 6 – Five opposition figures accused of orchestrating Saturday’s failed “peaceful revolution” in Georgia were formally charged Monday, as their defense lawyers pushed back against what they called politically motivated accusations.

The opera singer and activist Paata Burchuladze, former prosecutor Murtaz Zodelava, National Movement politician Irakli Nadiradze, Strategy Aghmashenebeli leader Paata Manjgaladze, and retired army colonel Lasha Beridze, are accused of calling for the violent overthrow of the government and organizing group violence during the unrest that erupted on October 4 in Tbilisi.

Prosecutors say they face up to nine years in prison under charges including “incitement to violently change the constitutional order,” “attempted seizure of strategic facilities,” and “leadership and participation in group violence.” The Interior Ministry said the men were members of the October 4 organizing committee, which authorities allege aimed to seize government buildings during the protest.

Lawyers for all five dismissed the accusations as baseless. Burchuladze exercised his right to remain silent, according to his lawyer Levan Kavelashvili, who said defense teams had yet to receive the full case materials. Colonel Beridze also refused to comment but “does not admit guilt,” his lawyer Ramaz Chinchaladze said.

Attorney Irakli Abesadze, representing Nadiradze, told reporters the case was built only on police testimony and public statements made by the defendants. “There is no criminal case here,” he said, describing the investigation as an effort to discredit the protest movement.

Another defense lawyer, Beka Basilaya, representing Zodelava and Manjgaladze, argued the defendants’ calls for public mobilization were protected political speech. “The people’s protest to restore the constitution is not a crime,” he said, claiming there was no evidence linking Manjgaladze to organizing or leading any violent act.

Authorities maintain that the October 4 rally turned violent after participants attempted to storm government buildings, a charge opposition groups deny.

The five men remain in pretrial detention as investigations continue. Their court hearings are expected later this week.