Georgian editor’s trial postponed till Monday

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 1 – A Georgian editor on trial for allegedly assaulting a chief of police will deliver her closing argument on August 4, following a delay granted by the judge at her request.

Mzia Amaglobeli, co-founder of newspapers Batumelebi and Netgazeti, is accused of slapping a police chief during a January protest outside police headquarters in Batumi. She faces 4 to 7 years in prison if convicted.

On Thursday, after a nearly 10-hour hearing that included final arguments from her legal team, Amaglobeli asked the court to postpone her personal statement, citing exhaustion. “I need time to recover physically,” she told the court.

The case has caused international outrage, with critics calling the charges politically motivated. Supporters of Amaglobeli were gathered outside of the courthouse Friday, anticipating a verdict. Former President Salome Zourabichvili claimed the prosecution’s case had completely collapsed and suggested the trial undermines public trust in the justice system.