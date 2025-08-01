Two U.S. troops injured at NATO-linked military drill in Georgia

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 1 – Two U.S. military personnel have suffered minor injuries during the military exercise Agile Spirit 2025 in Georgia.

The accident took place during the multinational exercise, at Norio training grounds, when a vehicle overturned.

The two were treated at a local hospital before being transferred to another medical facility. Their condition is reported as stable, and are undergoing precautionary tests.

Launched in 2011, Agile Spirit is a biennial drill co-led by Georgia’s military and the U.S. Georgia Army National Guard, under the broader NATO‑Georgia cooperation framework.

Since 2015, NATO has been participating in the exercises, which aim to enhance interoperability and readiness between the alliance and partner forces. More than two thousand troops are taking part, from 13 nations including the United States, Turkey, Germany, Italy, and Ukraine.