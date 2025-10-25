(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 25 – A Tbilisi court on Saturday ordered pre-trial detention for activist Tamar Lortkipanidze, who faces criminal charges that could carry a prison sentence of up to seven years.

The Prosecutor’s Office has charged Lortkipanidze with violence and assault on a police vehicle, citing an incident that took place during protests outside Georgia’s parliament on Rustaveli Avenue on the evening of October 22.

According to prosecutors, the activist allegedly struck a taxi driver in the face, causing injury, and later climbed onto the roof of a patrol police car, kicking and damaging it. The damage to the vehicle was estimated at 3,300 lari (around USD 1,200 USD).

The case marks one of the first times in recent months that a participant in the long-running Rustaveli Avenue demonstrations has been charged under the Criminal Code, rather than under administrative law, which typically carries fines or short detentions.

The prosecution has cited Article 126 of Georgia’s Criminal Code (violence causing physical pain) and Article 353-1, which criminalizes attacks on police vehicles or officers during official duty. Conviction on both charges could result in four to seven years in prison.

Judge Tamar Shamatava of the Tbilisi City Court approved the prosecution’s request to keep Lortkipanidze in custody pending trial. The next hearing is scheduled for December 15 at 1 pm.