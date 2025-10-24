(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 24 – For the 311th straight day, protesters gathered outside Georgia’s parliament on Rustaveli Avenue, demanding new elections and the release of people detained during previous demonstrations.

What began as a small rally on the sidewalk Friday escalated after part of the crowd moved onto the main roadway, blocking traffic along one of Tbilisi’s busiest streets. Police urged the protesters to return to the pavement and continue their demonstration “in accordance with the law,” but the appeal was ignored. Demonstrators linked arms to form a human chain, refusing to leave the street.

The standoff disrupted traffic through the central avenue for a period before officers formed a cordon to prevent further road closures.

The protest has become a daily fixture outside the Georgian parliament since late 2024, making it one of the longest-running demonstrations in the country’s recent history. Participants say their goals remain unchanged: early parliamentary elections and the release of those arrested in connection with opposition rallies earlier this year.

While attendance has fluctuated over time, the gatherings frequently draw attention due to occasional scuffles and police detentions when protesters attempt to block major roads.

The government maintains that demonstrators are free to express their opinions as long as they comply with public order laws, while opposition activists accuse authorities of using the regulations to suppress dissent.

See also: When protests need traffic jams (Opinion)