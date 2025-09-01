Georgia tightens residency rules for foreign IT workers

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 1 – Georgia has introduced new residency rules that could affect expats and freelancers in Georgia’s growing IT community.

From now on, IT specialists must prove they earned at least USD 25,000 (or the equivalent in lari) in the past year to qualify. Applicants also need to show at least two years of professional experience, register through the Ministry of Health’s online system, and submit supporting documents such as a passport copy, proof of legal stay, a photo, and bank statements confirming their income.

Residency permits can be issued for six months to three years, with extensions possible up to a maximum of 12 years. However, permits can be canceled if the holder spends more than 183 days outside Georgia within any 12-month period.

Until now, no such income threshold existed in the law. The change could affect many expats in Georgia’s IT sector which has expanded rapidly in recent years.