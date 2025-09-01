Georgia road deaths jump 20% in 2025

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 1 – In the first six months of 2025, Georgia recorded 2,860 road accidents, leaving 3,860 injured and 216 dead.

Compared to last year, fatalities have risen by 20%, prompting warnings from road safety advocates that urgent action is needed.

The new figures are a marked setback on the background of a UN-backed pledge to cut serious road injuries and deaths by 25% by 2025, compared with 2020 levels, and by 50% by 2030.

Campaigners argue Georgia could reduce deaths by improving infrastructure, raising public awareness, enforcing laws, and with better medical response.