Will Gakharia be the October Surprise?

Giorgi Gakharia (center).

TBILISI, September 1 – Former Georgian prime minister Giorgi Gakharia has been outside the country for more than two months, and on August 30 local media reported that he has received residency in Germany.

His party, For Georgia, which is running a joint candidate with Lelo for Tbilisi mayor, did not confirm the claim but said he is in the European Union on a work visit and undergoing procedures needed for long-term activity there.

Party representatives said Gakharia himself will soon announce his plans, including whether he will return to Georgia in time for the October 4 local elections.

Gakharia left Georgia just before he was due to appear for questioning at a parliamentary commission investigating past protests. He joined one session online in early July, after previously testifying in April about the 2019 clashes outside parliament. Analysts say his absence may be connected to those hearings, which revisited his role as interior minister during the controversial crackdown.

Media also reported that Gakharia, with the help of party colleague Ana Buchukuri, sought to open a bank account abroad. Buchukuri dismissed speculation, saying he is simply completing the necessary EU procedures and will return when needed.

Political analyst Ramaz Sakvarelidze told Rezonansi he believes Gakharia is trying to avoid possible legal consequences but could reappear in Georgia right before the elections. Professor Nika Chitadze told the paper he doubts the ex-PM will return at all unless there is a change of government.