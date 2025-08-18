(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 18 – Georgia is preparing for nationwide local elections on October 4, but the gap between the government and much of the opposition has rarely looked wider.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) says more than 24,000 people applied this month to work in polling stations, with 9,117 vying for leadership roles and over 15,000 for membership. Officials insist that all recruits must be certified and trained to follow professional standards.

In stark contrast to these formal preparations, the United National Movement (UNM) and other opposition groups call the elections meaningless. UNM, which ruled the country until 2012, has branded the process a “Russian special operation.” Party spokesman Irakli Pavlenishvili said that taking part would only legitimize what they see as a rigged system. Some figures within the party have even gauged support for another peaceful revolution, recalling the 2003 Rose Revolution that swept UNM to power.

Only two of the opposition parties with any sizable level of support have registered to take part: Lelo and For Georgia. Both garnered around ten percent in last year’s parliamentary election, but like the others refused to take up their seats in the national assembly, which therefore only consists of the ruling GD plus its small spin-off People’s Power.

Meanwhile, outside parliament in Tbilisi, protesters have gathered for 263 consecutive days demanding new elections and the release of detainees. Police detained two activists on Sunday for administrative violations.

Western governments have increasingly sided with opposition calls for reform, while the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party maintains a siege mentality, defending its moves to monitor foreign-funded groups as necessary to guard against outside interference.