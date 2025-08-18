(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 18 – A senior Georgian Dream lawmaker has claimed that Georgian youth are being trained abroad, with alleged backing from the UK, to prepare for violent protests ahead of the country’s October 4 local elections.

Irakli Zarkua, chair of parliament’s diaspora committee, told reporters that young activists were being coached in Lithuania, allegedly with support from the British Embassy and organizations such as the British-Georgian Society and the International Institute for Strategic Studies. He warned parents to ask themselves where their children are, and who is preparing them, and for what.

From Interpressnews‘s report, it is unclear what specific training Zarkua was referring to, or whether his allegation is based on an inflated or distorted interpretation of something more ordinary, such as cultural programs or youth workshops. The news agency did not include any sourcing that connects the UK Embassy or the named organizations to any such training.

The Georgian Public Broadcaster amplified Zarkua’s claims but also failed to specify details.

As Georgia is preparing for local elections on October 4, the government and opposition are deeply divided. The opposition is calling for reforms, while the ruling GD party defends its policies as necessary to guard against outside interference, including the introduction of two ‘foreign agents‘ laws.