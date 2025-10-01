State to control imports and sales of psychotropic drugs

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 1 – Starting October 1, Georgia has placed the wholesale distribution of psychotropic medicines and other pharmaceuticals under direct state control.

According to the Ministry of Internally Displaced Persons, Labour, Health and Social Affairs, the change means only the state will be allowed to import and distribute medications subject to special regulation, including psychotropic drugs. The responsibility has been assigned to the Center for Mental Health and Drug Addiction Prevention, a state-run legal entity.

Officials say the reform is designed to stabilize medicine prices, stressing that the government has no commercial interest. Medical institutions and pharmacies seeking to order such products must now submit requests by email, using a form that will be published on the Center’s website. Orders will be handled through the new central system at the address sales@mhpa.ge .