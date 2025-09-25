Borjomi flood risks flagged in new environmental report

TBILISI, September 25 – Georgia’s National Environment Agency has received a new strategic environmental assessment for Borjomi’s general and urban development plan, highlighting urgent flood prevention needs in the mountain town.

The report singles out the so-called “Park District,” located at the foot of a plateau, as a high-risk flood zone. Experts warn that before any further development, protective riverbank works must be carried out in the area.

The document also identifies danger zones near the railway line north of Borjomi, where parts of the settlement overlap with the 100-year floodplain of the Mtkvari River. To address this, specialists recommend reinforcing the river’s right bank, building new levees, and expanding embankment protections.

Borjomi, best known internationally for its mineral water and as a gateway to Borjomi–Kharagauli National Park, has seen development pressure rise in recent years. Authorities hope the new master plan will guide growth while minimizing environmental and safety risks.