(Screen grab from Facebook.)

TBILISI, November 14 – German ambassador Peter Fischer on Thursday joined an anti-government protest in Tbilisi, drawing sharp criticism from Georgia’s ruling party, which accused Fischer of breaching diplomatic protocol and insulting the country’s institutions.

Fischer, who had only recently returned to Georgia following consultations in Berlin, was seen mingling with protesters on Rustaveli Avenue, where anti-government demonstrations have continued for over a year, demanding snap elections. His appearance was welcomed by opposition activists, who described it as an act of moral support from one of Georgia’s closest Western partners.

One of the demonstrators, artist Mamuka Tsutsqiridze, wrote on social media that Fischer’s arrival “was a moment we will never forget,” adding that protesters thanked him for “standing by the Georgian people.”

But officials in the ruling Georgian Dream party reacted with outrage. Parliamentary Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said Fischer’s gesture showed contempt for Georgia’s sovereignty and disregard for the Vienna Convention, which governs diplomatic conduct. “A few days after returning from consultations, we hoped the ambassador would show restraint,” Papuashvili said. “Instead, he mocked the state and expressed solidarity with those who insult the Church.”

The speaker went further, accusing Berlin of sending mixed signals. “Germany’s Foreign Ministry should decide what it wants,” he said. “Does it want to build bridges with the Georgian people or burn them completely?”

The controversy comes amid already strained relations between the two countries. Earlier this year, several officials from Georgian Dream accused Fischer of overstepping his role after he criticized the government’s stance toward civil society groups and the Orthodox Church. Fischer has not commented publicly on the latest incident.

Political analyst Zaal Anjaparidze told Rezonansi that the ambassador’s visit “crossed diplomatic boundaries.” According to him, both governments had previously agreed that Fischer would avoid actions likely to inflame tensions. “If the ambassador wanted to meet opposition representatives, he could have invited them to his residence,” Anjaparidze said. “Showing up at anti-government protests in a demonstrative way does not fit within diplomatic etiquette.”